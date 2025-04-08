Previous
Greenwich Park by jeremyccc
The view from the top of Greenwich Park looking down to the Old Royal Naval College in the foreground and the Docklands Financial Centre, across the River Thames, in the background.
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Super shot with that skyline!
April 8th, 2025  
