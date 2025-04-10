Previous
The Guildhall, London by jeremyccc
Photo 1097

The Guildhall, London

Today it was interesting to attend The Lord Mayor's Big Curry Lunch in the Guildhall.

It is a fundraiser for the Military Benevolent Funds and last year raised over £400,000.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
Wonderful capture and such a worthwhile thing to do.
April 10th, 2025  
Heather
Such a grand setting! And that's a big lineup, too, for the fundraiser! I imagine that a decent amount was raised (and I bet the lunch was great, too!)
April 10th, 2025  
