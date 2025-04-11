Previous
River Medway by jeremyccc
River Medway

A view along the River Medway in Maidstone in this morning's sunshine.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Babs ace
What a peaceful scene. I love the light and ripples on the water.
April 11th, 2025  
