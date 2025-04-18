Previous
Hampstead Marina by jeremyccc
Photo 1105

Hampstead Marina

We had a nice walk along the River Medway today.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
Delightful capture with that lovely sky!
April 18th, 2025  
Heather
It looks like a beautiful day, and this is a pretty place for your walk! Fav
April 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 18th, 2025  
