Tulip by jeremyccc
Tulip

This tulip is growing in our garden. Photo taken after some overnight rain.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
How lovely!
April 19th, 2025  
Heather ace
I love the simplicity of this capture, Jeremy! And the red tulip (with the water droplets) is beautiful against the soft green background! Fav
April 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2025  
