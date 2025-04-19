Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1106
Tulip
This tulip is growing in our garden. Photo taken after some overnight rain.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1106
photos
45
followers
29
following
303% complete
View this month »
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
15th April 2025 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
tulip
,
garden
Mags
ace
How lovely!
April 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
I love the simplicity of this capture, Jeremy! And the red tulip (with the water droplets) is beautiful against the soft green background! Fav
April 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close