Photo 1108
Allington Lock
We had another lovely walk along the River Medway today.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1108
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st April 2025 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lock
,
medway
,
allington
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
A beautiful scene and capture, Jeremy! I think you are high(er) up to get this vantage point. Lovely! Fav
April 21st, 2025
Jeremy Cross
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Very observant Heather, I was on a bridge!
April 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
@jeremyccc
:-)
April 21st, 2025
