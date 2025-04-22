Previous
Rapeseed Field by jeremyccc
Photo 1109

Rapeseed Field

The rapeseed is flowering in Kent.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
What a glorious sight of color!
April 22nd, 2025  
