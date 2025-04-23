Previous
Hairy Tulip by jeremyccc
Hairy Tulip

Our hairy tulips have started to flower, and there was a lot of rain last night.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
I love those jagged edges and the colour is lovely! A really nice capture, too, Jeremy, with your minimalist composition and the water droplets on the petals! Fav
April 23rd, 2025  
