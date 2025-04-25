Previous
Elvis Tribute by jeremyccc
Photo 1112

Elvis Tribute

Tonight I saw Ben Portsmouth who looks and sounds the part, and is a great entertainer.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

That's impressive, and this is a great shot, Jeremy! Fav
April 25th, 2025  
Looking just like the King!
April 25th, 2025  
