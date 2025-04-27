Sign up
Photo 1114
Ranunculus
I like this display my wife has planted.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
3
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
ranunculus
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice flowerpot
April 27th, 2025
Heather
ace
They are really pretty! At first, I thought they were roses. These are new to me. Fav
April 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Love it!
April 27th, 2025
