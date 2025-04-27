Previous
Ranunculus by jeremyccc
Ranunculus

I like this display my wife has planted.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Martyn Drage
Nice flowerpot
April 27th, 2025  
Heather
They are really pretty! At first, I thought they were roses. These are new to me. Fav
April 27th, 2025  
gloria jones
Love it!
April 27th, 2025  
