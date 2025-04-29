Previous
Bourton-on-the-Water by jeremyccc
Bourton-on-the-Water

A pretty village in the Cotswolds.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard
Amazing
April 29th, 2025  
Mags
Stunning reflections! The water is like glass.
April 29th, 2025  
