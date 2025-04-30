Previous
Steam Train by jeremyccc
Photo 1117

Steam Train

We took this lovely old steam train from Toddington to Broadway today.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
That is a lovely engine!
April 30th, 2025  
