Previous
Bibury by jeremyccc
Photo 1118

Bibury

A pretty Cotswold village we visited this morning.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Fascinating to see the line of stone buildings (great repetition of patterns, Jeremy :-) How charming and a pretty shot, too, with the green grass and trees and the blue sky! Fav (p.s. I like how you included the two people in the bottom left corner. They add interest and give perspective)
May 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact