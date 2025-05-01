Sign up
Previous
Photo 1118
Bibury
A pretty Cotswold village we visited this morning.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st May 2025 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
village
,
cotswold
,
bibury
Heather
ace
Fascinating to see the line of stone buildings (great repetition of patterns, Jeremy :-) How charming and a pretty shot, too, with the green grass and trees and the blue sky! Fav (p.s. I like how you included the two people in the bottom left corner. They add interest and give perspective)
May 1st, 2025
