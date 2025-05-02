Sign up
Photo 1119
RAC Great Gallery
My Brother was kind enough to invite me to lunch at the RAC Club in Pall Mall today - I never tire of eating in the beautiful Great Gallery dining room.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd May 2025 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
great
,
gallery
,
rac
Dorothy
ace
So very lovely! That is quite the arrangement on the left side. I wonder what the white balls are. 😊
May 2nd, 2025
Heather
ace
What a gorgeous setting! I bet the food is excellent, too!
May 2nd, 2025
