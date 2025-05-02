Previous
RAC Great Gallery by jeremyccc
RAC Great Gallery

My Brother was kind enough to invite me to lunch at the RAC Club in Pall Mall today - I never tire of eating in the beautiful Great Gallery dining room.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Dorothy ace
So very lovely! That is quite the arrangement on the left side. I wonder what the white balls are. 😊
May 2nd, 2025  
Heather ace
What a gorgeous setting! I bet the food is excellent, too!
May 2nd, 2025  
