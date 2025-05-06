Sign up
Previous
Photo 1123
Cycle along the river
As I cycled along the river Medway today I stopped to take this photo because I liked the reflections of the clouds on the water.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th May 2025 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
cloud
,
medway
Heather
ace
Oh wow! Yes, those reflections are amazing! This is like a painting! Fav
May 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
I like the reflections. Lovely capture.
May 6th, 2025
