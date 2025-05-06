Previous
Cycle along the river by jeremyccc
Photo 1123

Cycle along the river

As I cycled along the river Medway today I stopped to take this photo because I liked the reflections of the clouds on the water.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Oh wow! Yes, those reflections are amazing! This is like a painting! Fav
May 6th, 2025  
I like the reflections. Lovely capture.
May 6th, 2025  
