Previous
Photo 1124
Golden Jubilee Bridge
Pedestrian bridge crossing the river Thames at Charing Cross, built as part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee in 2002.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Tags
bridge
golden
jubilee
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 7th, 2025
