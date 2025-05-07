Previous
Golden Jubilee Bridge by jeremyccc
Golden Jubilee Bridge

Pedestrian bridge crossing the river Thames at Charing Cross, built as part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee in 2002.
Jeremy Cross

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 7th, 2025  
