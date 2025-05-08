Previous
Rhododendron Flower by jeremyccc
Photo 1125

Rhododendron Flower

Today my wife and I enjoyed a visit to Hole Park Gardens and there were lots of pretty rhododendron flowers.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
