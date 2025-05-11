Previous
Vilamoura by jeremyccc
Photo 1128

Vilamoura

Some smart yachts in the marina tonight
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! Amazing capture.
May 12th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous night shot!
May 12th, 2025  
Heather ace
A stunning night shot with the white yachts and their amazing reflections in the blackness! Fav
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact