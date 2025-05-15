Sign up
Previous
Photo 1132
Faro
Faro old town was looking pretty this morning.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1132
photos
45
followers
29
following
310% complete
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th May 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
town
,
old
,
faro
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
May 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful place and capture.
May 16th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
May 16th, 2025
