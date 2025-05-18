Sign up
Previous
Photo 1135
A walk in the woods
My Son and I had an enjoyable walk in the woods this morning.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1135
photos
45
followers
29
following
310% complete
View this month »
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th May 2025 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
in
,
walk
,
woods
Desi
Great portrait of your son. So nice to be spending quality time together
May 18th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Very nice
May 18th, 2025
