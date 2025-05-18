Previous
A walk in the woods by jeremyccc
Photo 1135

A walk in the woods

My Son and I had an enjoyable walk in the woods this morning.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Desi
Great portrait of your son. So nice to be spending quality time together
May 18th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Very nice
May 18th, 2025  
