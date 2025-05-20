Previous
Kayaking by jeremyccc
Kayaking

My wife and I enjoyed a paddle along the river Medway this morning. She enjoyed the scenery but was less enamoured with getting a wet bottom!
Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
