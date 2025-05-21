Previous
Little Ships by jeremyccc
Photo 1138

Little Ships

Yesterday afternoon I visited Ramsgate to see the Little Ships gather to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the evacuation of soldiers from northern France in the Second World War.

Early this morning 70 small ships, many now over 100 years old, set sail for Dunkirk where, in 1940, they rescued 330,00 Allied troops.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact