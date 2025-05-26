Sign up
Previous
Photo 1143
Lilac Rose
I like the colour of this lilac coloured rose in our garden. I took the photo this morning when there were still a few dewdrops remaining.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1143
photos
47
followers
29
following
313% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
26th May 2025 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
lilac
Desi
What a lovely colour. Really quite a gorgeous rose
May 26th, 2025
