Previous
Lilac Rose by jeremyccc
Photo 1143

Lilac Rose

I like the colour of this lilac coloured rose in our garden. I took the photo this morning when there were still a few dewdrops remaining.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Desi
What a lovely colour. Really quite a gorgeous rose
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact