Walk along the beach by jeremyccc
Walk along the beach

It was a dull and windy day for our half term walk along the beach with our Son in Hastings today.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones ace
Great action shot
May 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
May 27th, 2025  
Tracy ace
I love the look of this one.
May 27th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great capture of the surging waves crashing on the pier and on the shore! But not the best of days for a walk on the beach, I suppose. Fav
May 27th, 2025  
