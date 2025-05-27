Sign up
Previous
Photo 1144
Walk along the beach
It was a dull and windy day for our half term walk along the beach with our Son in Hastings today.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
4
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1144
photos
47
followers
29
following
313% complete
View this month »
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th May 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
beach
,
hastings
gloria jones
ace
Great action shot
May 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
May 27th, 2025
Tracy
ace
I love the look of this one.
May 27th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great capture of the surging waves crashing on the pier and on the shore! But not the best of days for a walk on the beach, I suppose. Fav
May 27th, 2025
