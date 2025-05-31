Previous
Kefalonia Sunset by jeremyccc
Kefalonia Sunset

Arrived in Kefalonia just in time to see the sun setting over Argostoli Bay. Not the greatest photo but saw the sunset and had to stop the car to grab a snap on my mobile.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
