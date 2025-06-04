Previous
Poros Beach by jeremyccc
Photo 1152

Poros Beach

A pebbly beach but with crystal clear water.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
carol white ace
A lovely coastal scene and great textures. Fav 😊
June 4th, 2025  
