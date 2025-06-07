Previous
Secluded Bay by jeremyccc
Secluded Bay

I took a speedboat out for the day and moored for a swim in a secluded bay which can't be reached by road.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Margaret Brown ace
How beautiful!
June 7th, 2025  
