Photo 1156
Pink Rose
Back home now and nice to see the garden is still blooming. This pink rose flower looked good in the sun after a rain shower.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
8th June 2025 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
raindrops
Neil
ace
Your rose looks perfect
June 9th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
What a pretty colour. I love it. Not too washed out, but not too feminine... very Cindi Lauper.
June 9th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful colour.
June 9th, 2025
