Previous
Pink Rose by jeremyccc
Photo 1156

Pink Rose

Back home now and nice to see the garden is still blooming. This pink rose flower looked good in the sun after a rain shower.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Neil ace
Your rose looks perfect
June 9th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
What a pretty colour. I love it. Not too washed out, but not too feminine... very Cindi Lauper.
June 9th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful colour.
June 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact