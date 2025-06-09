Sign up
Previous
Photo 1157
Yellow Rose
Our yellow rose is a vibrant colour in the sun after some rain.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
8th June 2025 8:00am
Tags
yellow
,
rain
,
rose
