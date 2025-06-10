Previous
Live Blues by jeremyccc
Photo 1158

Live Blues

GA-20; I love their music and they’re great entertainers.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Great candid of the guitar players.
June 10th, 2025  
Nice shot. They seem to be really into their music.
June 10th, 2025  
nICE
June 10th, 2025  
A great shot, Jeremy! You had a chance to be nice and close.
June 11th, 2025  
