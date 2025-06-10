Sign up
Photo 1158
Live Blues
GA-20; I love their music and they’re great entertainers.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
4
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1158
photos
46
followers
25
following
317% complete
1158
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th June 2025 9:46pm
music
live
blues
Mags
ace
Great candid of the guitar players.
June 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Nice shot. They seem to be really into their music.
June 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
nICE
June 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great shot, Jeremy! You had a chance to be nice and close.
June 11th, 2025
