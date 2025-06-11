Sign up
Previous
Photo 1159
Lloyd’s Abseil Challenge
Next month (10th July) I’ve agreed to abseil down the side of the 300’ high Lloyd’s of London building to raise money for the special needs daycare centre my Son attends. This is the part of the building where the abseilers descend!
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
0
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1159
photos
46
followers
25
following
317% complete
View this month »
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th June 2025 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
challenge
,
abseil
,
lloyd’s
