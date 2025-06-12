Previous
Peonies by jeremyccc
Peonies

We’ve had so many peonies flowering in our garden that my wife has made a little flower arrangement.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
