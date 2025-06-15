Previous
Remembrance at the Tower by jeremyccc
Photo 1163

Remembrance at the Tower

Ceramic poppies at the Tower of London commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Jeremy Cross
Photo Details

Mags ace
What a gorgeous display of poppies and capture.
June 15th, 2025  
Bill Ososki ace
Wow!
June 15th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
Wow!
June 15th, 2025  
