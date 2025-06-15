Sign up
Previous
Photo 1163
Remembrance at the Tower
Ceramic poppies at the Tower of London commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
3
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1163
photos
46
followers
25
following
318% complete
View this month »
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th June 2025 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tower
,
remembrance
,
poppies
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous display of poppies and capture.
June 15th, 2025
Bill Ososki
ace
Wow!
June 15th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
Wow!
June 15th, 2025
