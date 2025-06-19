Previous
Hydrangea by jeremyccc
Photo 1167

Hydrangea

We’ve had this hydrangea in our garden for 10 years and it has always been pink but this summer half the flowers are blue, which is a mystery to us.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
carol white ace
Beautiful colours and capture. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely capture. The colors are amazing!
June 19th, 2025  
