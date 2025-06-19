Sign up
Photo 1167
Hydrangea
We’ve had this hydrangea in our garden for 10 years and it has always been pink but this summer half the flowers are blue, which is a mystery to us.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
15th June 2025 10:59am
blue
pink
hydrangea
carol white
Beautiful colours and capture. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2025
Mags
Lovely capture. The colors are amazing!
June 19th, 2025
