On the helm by jeremyccc
Photo 1172

On the helm

A picture of me rather than taken by me, enjoying a stint on the helm yesterday sailing back across the Channel from France in strong winds.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
Wow fabulous pic and experience!
June 24th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! Just as Corrine said! Well-done, Jeremy! Fav
June 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 24th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Wow! Well done!
June 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
I think you're enjoying yourself!
June 25th, 2025  
