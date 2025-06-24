Sign up
Previous
Photo 1172
On the helm
A picture of me rather than taken by me, enjoying a stint on the helm yesterday sailing back across the Channel from France in strong winds.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
5
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
Views
5
5
Comments
5
5
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Taken
24th June 2025 10:20am
the
,
on
,
helm
Corinne C
ace
Wow fabulous pic and experience!
June 24th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! Just as Corrine said! Well-done, Jeremy! Fav
June 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 24th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Wow! Well done!
June 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
I think you're enjoying yourself!
June 25th, 2025
