Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1179
Kayaking
My Wife and I went for a very enjoyable paddle along the river Medway today
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1179
photos
46
followers
25
following
323% complete
View this month »
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2025 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
kayaking
,
medway
Mags
ace
Beautiful scenery and reflections.
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close