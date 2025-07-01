Previous
Kayaking by jeremyccc
Photo 1179

Kayaking

My Wife and I went for a very enjoyable paddle along the river Medway today
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful scenery and reflections.
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact