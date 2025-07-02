Previous
Armed Forces Covenant by jeremyccc
Armed Forces Covenant

I am a Liveryman (a voting member) of the Worshipful Company of Insurers and we signed the UK Armed Forces Covenant tonight.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

The Worshipful Company of Insurers (WCI) is one of the City of London Livery Companies, some of which have been in existence for over 900 years (The Weavers). The WCI is passionate about excellence and diversity in the UK Insurance market while supporting the wider community through charitable and educational initiatives.
Jeremy Cross

I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent.
Heather ace
Thank you for explaining this, Jeremy! This is such good work! Fav
July 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nicely captured.
July 2nd, 2025  
