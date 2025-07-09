Previous
Armourers’ Hall

I had a very enjoyable lunch at Armourers’ Hall today. It was fascinating to see all the armour, pikes, lances, spears and swords.

Armourers' Hall is the home of The Armourers & Brasiers' Company. The Company was founded in 1322 as the guild overseeing the production of armour. It now exists primarily for charitable purposes.
Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
How grand! It must be quite fascinating to look at all the armor scattered around the walls.
July 9th, 2025  
Desi
It looks amazing and steeped in history
July 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
What an interesting place to eat. Nice shot.
July 9th, 2025  
