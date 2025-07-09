Sign up
Previous
Photo 1187
Armourers’ Hall
I had a very enjoyable lunch at Armourers’ Hall today. It was fascinating to see all the armour, pikes, lances, spears and swords.
Armourers' Hall is the home of The Armourers & Brasiers' Company. The Company was founded in 1322 as the guild overseeing the production of armour. It now exists primarily for charitable purposes.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1187
photos
46
followers
25
following
325% complete
View this month »
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
hall
,
armourers
Mags
ace
How grand! It must be quite fascinating to look at all the armor scattered around the walls.
July 9th, 2025
Desi
It looks amazing and steeped in history
July 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
What an interesting place to eat. Nice shot.
July 9th, 2025
