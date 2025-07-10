Previous
Abseil by jeremyccc
Abseil

Some photos from my abseil down the 289’ Lloyd’s of London building today.

Going over the edge was terrifying but, through the generosity of my friends, I’ve managed to raise over £2,700 for the special needs daycare centre my Son attends.
10th July 2025

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Well done on every count!
July 10th, 2025  
