Previous
Photo 1188
Abseil
Some photos from my abseil down the 289’ Lloyd’s of London building today.
Going over the edge was terrifying but, through the generosity of my friends, I’ve managed to raise over £2,700 for the special needs daycare centre my Son attends.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1188
photos
46
followers
25
following
Tags
building
,
abseil
,
lloyd’s
Mags
ace
Well done on every count!
July 10th, 2025
