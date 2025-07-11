Sign up
Previous
Photo 1189
ZZ Toppd
I saw this ZZ Top tribute band last night - they looked the part and were great musicians but the vocals were rather suspect!
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1189
photos
46
followers
25
following
325% complete
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th July 2025 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zz
,
beaverwood
,
toppd
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful pic and I love their music!
I mean for the real ZZ Top
July 11th, 2025
Desi
Great shot!
July 11th, 2025
