Previous
Photo 1191
Yellow Rose
The yellow rose in our garden is flowering again
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
13th July 2025 1:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
Desi
That sure is beautiful
July 13th, 2025
Heather
ace
Like a ball of sunshine! I love the colour and the folds of the petals! Fav
July 13th, 2025
