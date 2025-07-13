Previous
Yellow Rose by jeremyccc
Photo 1191

Yellow Rose

The yellow rose in our garden is flowering again
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Desi
That sure is beautiful
July 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
Like a ball of sunshine! I love the colour and the folds of the petals! Fav
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact