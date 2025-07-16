Previous
Sunflowers by jeremyccc
Photo 1194

Sunflowers

Some sunflowers at my Son's special needs daycare centre garden
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
