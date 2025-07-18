Previous
Water Lily by jeremyccc
Water Lily

Spotted from my kayak along the river Medway today
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
So nice!
July 18th, 2025  
Martyn Drage

Lovely
Lovely
July 18th, 2025  
