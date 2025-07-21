Sign up
Photo 1199
Red Rose
I like this picture of a red rose in our garden after a rain shower
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1199
photos
49
followers
25
following
328% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
19th July 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
rose
,
raindrops
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous close-up...love the raindrops
July 21st, 2025
