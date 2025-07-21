Previous
Red Rose by jeremyccc
Photo 1199

Red Rose

I like this picture of a red rose in our garden after a rain shower
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

gloria jones ace
Fabulous close-up...love the raindrops
July 21st, 2025  
