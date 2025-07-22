Previous
Pink Rose by jeremyccc
Pink Rose

I passed this pretty pink rose on a walk with my Son
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
