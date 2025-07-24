Previous
Rose by jeremyccc
Rose

I like the colour of this cerise pink rose in our garden
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Gorgeous color!
July 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Pretty...great petal details
July 24th, 2025  
Heather ace
A super close-up, Jeremy, with the circular layers of that gorgeous pink! Fav
July 24th, 2025  
