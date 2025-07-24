Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1202
Rose
I like the colour of this cerise pink rose in our garden
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1202
photos
49
followers
25
following
329% complete
View this month »
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2025 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
cerise
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color!
July 24th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Pretty...great petal details
July 24th, 2025
Heather
ace
A super close-up, Jeremy, with the circular layers of that gorgeous pink! Fav
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close