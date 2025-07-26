Previous
Hampton Court Palace by jeremyccc
Photo 1204

Hampton Court Palace

My Wife and I enjoyed a visit to Hampton Court Palace today, the home of Henry VIII.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Outstanding capture of symmetry
July 26th, 2025  
Wow! Beautiful place and capture!
July 26th, 2025  
