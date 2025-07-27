Previous
Love-in-a-Mist by jeremyccc
Photo 1205

Love-in-a-Mist

Our Love-in-a-Mist has just started flowering and is attracting the bees
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Jeremy Cross


@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...


Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely bee and bloom!
July 27th, 2025  
