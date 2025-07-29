Previous
Reflections in the River by jeremyccc
Reflections in the River

Returning from a Bat Experience river tour along the Medway last night I took this photo of the Tonbridge Castle walls reflecting off the water
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

Shirley ace
Lovely reflections
July 30th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fab reflections and even a leading line - fav
July 30th, 2025  
