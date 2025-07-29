Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1207
Reflections in the River
Returning from a Bat Experience river tour along the Medway last night I took this photo of the Tonbridge Castle walls reflecting off the water
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1207
photos
48
followers
25
following
330% complete
View this month »
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2025 10:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
tonbridge
Shirley
ace
Lovely reflections
July 30th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fab reflections and even a leading line - fav
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close