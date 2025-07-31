Sign up
Previous
Photo 1209
Unusual coloured rose
I like this Rose which is currently flowering in our garden
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
3
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1209
Views
10
Comments 3
3
Fav's 3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
28th July 2025 7:14am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rose
,
unusual
,
coloured
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Gorgeous!
July 31st, 2025
Heather
ace
So pretty! Jeremy, I posted a shot of a similar rose last month and Sue
@susiemc
commented that mine was similar to one "which was bred by a well known breeder here, David Austin, for the King." She included this link:
https://www.davidaustinroses.co.uk/pages/the-kings-rose?srsltid=AfmBOoolrhVaGt6fMePNEdR-KQ1RYItMDGJWvABnlwN4J93uzY2AiIzX
July 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely marbled rose petal patterns
July 31st, 2025
