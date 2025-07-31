Previous
Unusual coloured rose by jeremyccc
Unusual coloured rose

I like this Rose which is currently flowering in our garden
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Gorgeous!
July 31st, 2025  
Heather ace
So pretty! Jeremy, I posted a shot of a similar rose last month and Sue @susiemc commented that mine was similar to one "which was bred by a well known breeder here, David Austin, for the King." She included this link: https://www.davidaustinroses.co.uk/pages/the-kings-rose?srsltid=AfmBOoolrhVaGt6fMePNEdR-KQ1RYItMDGJWvABnlwN4J93uzY2AiIzX
July 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely marbled rose petal patterns
July 31st, 2025  
